Can We Get an NBA Fan Cam For Owners At Bubble Games?
By Liam McKeone | Aug 04 2020
The NBA broadcast experience has been solid so far. The pumped-in fan noise feels natural at times as the league and its broadcast partners managed to balance the audio out after some trial-and-error during the scrimmages. We still can't hear the players talk trash, but that was always a pipe dream. Really, my only complaint is that they're giving perhaps too much camera time to the virtual fans looming over the games on the big screen like Big Brother in 1984.
That, and the fact that there has been nary a mention nor a shot of the owners in attendance! At least, not that I'm aware of. Owners are allowed in the "Tier 2" areas of the bubble should they choose, where they need to get tested before going in but don't come into close contact with any players or personnel. They're allowed to watch the games from a distance in the arena. Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry went on Sam Amick's The Athletic NBA Show to discuss his experience doing just that, and revealed (surprise surprise) that Steve Ballmer is quite vocal down in Orlando.
One of everyone's favorite in-arena experiences is the fan cam. With no fans in attendance, that is obviously no longer possible, and the aforementioned virtual fans is the closest thing the NBA can come to it. But here we have very wealthy men, hanging out in the bleachers by themselves, rooting for their own teams. I mean, come on! That's an easy win. You don't have to do it more than once or twice a game, but the occasional glimpse to Ballmer sweating up a storm while yelling incoherently is just the kind of Content the bubble should produce. Obviously, not everyone will be as enthusiastic as Ballmer, but we won't know for sure until we find out.
The return of the fan cam, featuring multimillionaires and billionaires exclusively. What's not to like?