NBA Hashtag Emojis Ranked By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019 Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The NBA released the official NBA team hashtags for the 2019-2020 season today. They are completely unnecessary and a reminder that the NBA should probably take a break from Twitter. How cool will your team's fans look while officially discussing the action on #NBATwitter this season? Find out below!

Tier Four: HUH?

These are either generic or confusing or dumb or all three. It's safe to say that the Pope will not be accidentally pledging support to any of these teams.

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

30. Hornets: #AllFly

The Charlotte Hornets were cool in the 90's. Their retro jerseys are cool. Hive is a cool name for a group of people. There is nothing cool about this. It could be used for any team with a winged mascot.

29. Cavaliers: #BeTheFlight

What does flight have to do with a Cavalier? Unless they're talking about people fleeing the city like LeBron because of Dan Gilbert.

28. Rockets: #OneMission

That one mission? Earn the freedom of the people of Hong Kong.

27. Knicks: #NewYorkForever

Is this a Black Panther reference? The Knicks have one of the most well-known brands in the world and fans are supposed to type forever for a 30-win team?

26. Wizards: #RepTheDistrict

Woof. They should print this on all the tickets people won't buy this season.

Tier Three: AT LEAST YOU KNOW WHO THEY ARE FOR

They're pretty dumb, but you understand which team we're talking about when you see it.

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

25. Pacers :#IndianaStyle

This is by far the silliest. The emoji might as well be overalls.

24. Sixers: #PhilaUnite

This is a travesty. It looks more like the name of an MLS expansion team.

23. Magic: #MagicAboveAll

This sounds more like the hashtag of the Ravenclaw quidditch team uses on Twitter during yet another season where no one attends their games against Hufflepuff.

22. Kings: #SacramentoProud

With their city name and team name there is so much to work with. And they did nothing.

21. Hawks: #TrueToAtlanta

Ignore the rumors they're moving to Seattle.

20. Pelicans: #WontBowDown

Pelicans often bow to take drinks of water, but it is true that they do not recognize authority so this one is partially accurate. Also, it looks like it says Won't BROW Down which reminds me that Anthony Davis hated playing there.

19. Nets: #WeGoHard

Yes, Brooklyn has such a tough identity these days. Start-ups and gentrification is as gritty as the NBA gets.

18. Jazz: #TakeNote

Get it? Like the jazz music that doesn't exist in Utah? That kind of note. Take it.

Tier Two: ACTUAL HASHTAGS

The following teams are using hashtags that are an actual thing. Good for them!

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

17. Bulls: #BullsNation

No one says this.

16. Timberwolves: #Timberwolves

It's actually better to not try than try and end up with something like "Rep the Twin Cities."

15. Celtics: #Celtics

It's lazy, but it's an actual brand. Good for the Celtics not participating in this. It is miles better than last year's #CUsRise.

14. Clippers: #ClipperNation

It was a very small nation 11 months ago.

13. Warriors: #DubNation

More like DRUB Nation this year, am I right?

12. Heat: #HEATTwitter

This actually fits pretty well on NBA Twitter. It makes sense. It's a slight step up from #Heat, but still has that cool Miami vibe where nobody is really trying.

11. Nuggets: #MileHighBasketball

Mile High Football is a thing and they certainly aren't using it this year.



10. Mavericks: #MFFL

A few years ago, this was a dumb hashtag, but Mavericks fans have absolutely owned and it is a thing. It's like if Fetch happened.

9. Suns: #RisePHX

This one actually works on multiple levels and the Suns might be decent this season. Is it all because of the hashtag? Maybe.

Tier One: CLASSICS

These sayings have actually been associated with the teams for multiple seasons.

Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs | Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

8. Spurs: #GoSpursGo

This is so simple and dumb it's kind of endearing.

7. Lakers: #LakeShow

It's a team nickname nickname.

6. Thunder: #ThunderUp

More like Thumbs Up.

5. Bucks: #FearTheDeer

Why would you fear deer if you're not driving in the early evening? I'm not sure, but it rhymes and they've been using it for a while.

4. Pistons: #DetroitBasketball

Simple. Classic. Detroit. Basketball. Nobody actually plays Detroit Basketball anymore, but you know what its supposed to mean.

3. Raptors: #WeTheNorth

It reminds me of a time when Game of Thrones was still good and it seems like they've owned this for years.

2. Trailblazers: #RipCity

When you see this, you know we're talking about the Portland Trailblazers. This is the online identity every team wishes they had.

1. Grizzlies: #GrindCity

This conjures memories of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen and that ferocious blue bear mascot. It's a whole attitude. And Justin Timberlake is the one who told them to drop the THE from the hashtag.