NBA Hashtag Emojis Ranked
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019
The NBA released the official NBA team hashtags for the 2019-2020 season today. They are completely unnecessary and a reminder that the NBA should probably take a break from Twitter. How cool will your team's fans look while officially discussing the action on #NBATwitter this season? Find out below!
Tier Four: HUH?
These are either generic or confusing or dumb or all three. It's safe to say that the Pope will not be accidentally pledging support to any of these teams.
30. Hornets: #AllFly
The Charlotte Hornets were cool in the 90's. Their retro jerseys are cool. Hive is a cool name for a group of people. There is nothing cool about this. It could be used for any team with a winged mascot.
29. Cavaliers: #BeTheFlight
What does flight have to do with a Cavalier? Unless they're talking about people fleeing the city like LeBron because of Dan Gilbert.
28. Rockets: #OneMission
That one mission? Earn the freedom of the people of Hong Kong.
27. Knicks: #NewYorkForever
Is this a Black Panther reference? The Knicks have one of the most well-known brands in the world and fans are supposed to type forever for a 30-win team?
26. Wizards: #RepTheDistrict
Woof. They should print this on all the tickets people won't buy this season.
Tier Three: AT LEAST YOU KNOW WHO THEY ARE FOR
They're pretty dumb, but you understand which team we're talking about when you see it.
25. Pacers :#IndianaStyle
This is by far the silliest. The emoji might as well be overalls.
24. Sixers: #PhilaUnite
This is a travesty. It looks more like the name of an MLS expansion team.
23. Magic: #MagicAboveAll
This sounds more like the hashtag of the Ravenclaw quidditch team uses on Twitter during yet another season where no one attends their games against Hufflepuff.
22. Kings: #SacramentoProud
With their city name and team name there is so much to work with. And they did nothing.
21. Hawks: #TrueToAtlanta
Ignore the rumors they're moving to Seattle.
20. Pelicans: #WontBowDown
Pelicans often bow to take drinks of water, but it is true that they do not recognize authority so this one is partially accurate. Also, it looks like it says Won't BROW Down which reminds me that Anthony Davis hated playing there.
19. Nets: #WeGoHard
Yes, Brooklyn has such a tough identity these days. Start-ups and gentrification is as gritty as the NBA gets.
18. Jazz: #TakeNote
Get it? Like the jazz music that doesn't exist in Utah? That kind of note. Take it.
Tier Two: ACTUAL HASHTAGS
The following teams are using hashtags that are an actual thing. Good for them!
17. Bulls: #BullsNation
No one says this.
16. Timberwolves: #Timberwolves
It's actually better to not try than try and end up with something like "Rep the Twin Cities."
15. Celtics: #Celtics
It's lazy, but it's an actual brand. Good for the Celtics not participating in this. It is miles better than last year's #CUsRise.
14. Clippers: #ClipperNation
It was a very small nation 11 months ago.
13. Warriors: #DubNation
More like DRUB Nation this year, am I right?
12. Heat: #HEATTwitter
This actually fits pretty well on NBA Twitter. It makes sense. It's a slight step up from #Heat, but still has that cool Miami vibe where nobody is really trying.
11. Nuggets: #MileHighBasketball
Mile High Football is a thing and they certainly aren't using it this year.
10. Mavericks: #MFFL
A few years ago, this was a dumb hashtag, but Mavericks fans have absolutely owned and it is a thing. It's like if Fetch happened.
9. Suns: #RisePHX
This one actually works on multiple levels and the Suns might be decent this season. Is it all because of the hashtag? Maybe.
Tier One: CLASSICS
These sayings have actually been associated with the teams for multiple seasons.
8. Spurs: #GoSpursGo
This is so simple and dumb it's kind of endearing.
7. Lakers: #LakeShow
It's a team nickname nickname.
6. Thunder: #ThunderUp
More like Thumbs Up.
5. Bucks: #FearTheDeer
Why would you fear deer if you're not driving in the early evening? I'm not sure, but it rhymes and they've been using it for a while.
4. Pistons: #DetroitBasketball
Simple. Classic. Detroit. Basketball. Nobody actually plays Detroit Basketball anymore, but you know what its supposed to mean.
3. Raptors: #WeTheNorth
It reminds me of a time when Game of Thrones was still good and it seems like they've owned this for years.
2. Trailblazers: #RipCity
When you see this, you know we're talking about the Portland Trailblazers. This is the online identity every team wishes they had.
1. Grizzlies: #GrindCity
This conjures memories of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen and that ferocious blue bear mascot. It's a whole attitude. And Justin Timberlake is the one who told them to drop the THE from the hashtag.