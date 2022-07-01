Roundup: NBA Free Agency Madness; Hot Dog Weekend; Colin Cowherd on the B1G News
It is time to get excited about the hot dog eating contest ... Beck wishes he had let "Weird Al" Yankovic parody "Loser" ... Uvalde continues to be a never ending nightmare ... What are the chances there are any consequences for Donald Trump ... 10 NHL free agents to keep an eye on ... "Field of Dreams" TV series dropped ... "Dune: Part Two" delays release date ... If you're reading this, it's probably going to rain on Monday ... Bo Cruz is a free agent ... Joe Biden willing to talk about the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade ... panda bears developed their false thumb six million years ago ... Malik Monk signed with the Kings ... All the latest NBA free agency buzz ... Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice ... Stock futures slipped heading into Friday ...
The Knicks did it. They signed Jalen Brunson [ESPN]
The Deshaun Watson hearing concluded after three days [PFT]
Bradley Beal and Nikola Jokic both signed massive extensions [Yahoo!]
Peacock dropped Mike Schur's Field of Dreams project [Deadline]
Someone suggested Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Lakers days ago [The Big Lead]
Should we feel bad for Freddie Freeman? [FOX Sports]
LIV golf had a fancy draft party in Portland [KGW8]
Someone inside Ingles camp broke this one.
Interesting media note here: Dave Portnoy's Golden Hour Report is now sponsored by Fox Weather.
Here's Joey Chestnut's breakthrough performance in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest back in 2007.
Colin Cowherd is back from vacation. The minute he stepped off the plane he was back at work. Creating content.
This is why you record everything you do for the Internet.
Enjoy your three day weekend.