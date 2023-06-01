NBA Finals Ticket Prices: How to Attend Heat-Nuggets
By The Big Lead
The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday night for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. It should be a tremendous series featuring several of the league's best players. No matter what happens a superstar will get his first ring, whether it's Nikola Jokic or Jimmy Butler. The best kind of theater for neutral fans who are merely hoping for a series chock-full of quality games and marquee performances.
As the premier event on the NBA calendar, though, it is not easy to get into the arena and see it all in person. This is the Nuggets' first-ever NBA Finals appearance and Miami is, well, Miami. Tickets are not going to be cheap.
Ahead of Game 1, here are the prices for NBA Finals tickets in both Denver and Miami.
NBA Finals Tickets in Denver
A few hours before tip-off, the cheapest anybody is getting into Game 1 is $483, according to SeatGeek. Bleacher seats are in that $500 and up range. If you want to get down to the lower level, you're looking at roughly $1,000 per, give or take.
Interestingly, Game 2 in Denver is actually more expensive than Game 1. The cheapest seats available for Sunday evening are $538.
NBA Finals Tickets in Miami
Games 3 and 4 will take place in South Beach on June 7 and 9. A few days out and the tickets aren't actually that much more expensive than in Denver; the very top of the bleachers at the Kaseya Center are going for $500 a pop. Seats in the lower bowl creep to $1,000 and above.
Nothing wildly exorbitant, but that is rather likely to change depending on how the opening games go for the Heat.