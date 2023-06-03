NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Promo: FanDuel Offers Absurd $2,500 Promo
By Joe Summers
The NBA and NHL will soon crown a champion and FanDuel Sportsbook has a new absurd promo befitting of royalty. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $2,500 will be covered by FanDuel and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
That means you can bet on the NBA or NHL and get a second chance if things don't go your way! Here's how to get started and get one step closer to a MASSIVE payday:
FanDuel NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $2,500 will be sent back as bet credits to give you another shot if you lose, guaranteed!
Your part is simple. Follow these easy steps and you'll get your bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it, you're now ready to bet! After your deposit, your first wager of up to $2,500 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if you lose with no further action required from your end.
With that in mind, I recommend taking a swing on a play with big odds to maximize your potential payday. You could pick who you think will win both championships and parlay that together or just look at an individual game. Either way, make sure you're betting at FanDuel!
Only new FanDuel users can claim this exclusive offer and it's only available for a short time. Give your bankroll the boost it deserves for these final matchups - sign up for FanDuel now!
Why Bet at FanDuel?
FanDuel is already America's most popular sportsbook and with good reason. It's got an easy-to-navigate interface, tons of betting options, and unique location-specific boosts to help you back your favorite players!
Just sign into FanDuel and explore the options to find your favorite bet for the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup. If you need help, FanDuel has tutorials and tips available as well.
On top of all that, FanDuel has excellent promos like this one to keep you coming back for more. It's truly the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced bettors alike. Sign up for FanDuel now to join the fun!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.