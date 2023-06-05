Early NBA Finals Ratings Are Not the Disaster Many Predicted

🏀 2023 #NBAFinals started off strong as Game 1 averaged 11,580,000 viewers across ABC and ESPN2 (Nielsen). It peaked with 12,784,000 viewers at 10:30P ET.



📺Game 1 tripled its competition on TV for June 1, easily winning the night in viewership and in all key demos. pic.twitter.com/0cCN1S6wyc