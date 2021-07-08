NBA Finals Ratings Are Up From 2020 But Down From 2019, Which is No Surprise

Game 1 of the NBA Finals averaged 8.56 million viewers on ABC, down 35% vs the opener of the 2019 Dubs-Raptors series and off a full 50% compared to Game 1 of the final Dubs-Cavs showdown in 2018. Note that 2019 is a low bar in and of itself, as the Raps don't rep a local US DMA.