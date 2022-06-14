Andrew Wiggins Poised to Give Us Funniest Possible NBA Finals Outcome
Stephen Curry is one win away from from his fourth NBA title and potentially no closer to his first NBA Finals MVP than when this series against the Boston Celtics began. An all-time confounding stinker in Game 5, combined with Andrew Wiggins looking every bit like a player who was drafted first overall, have created the opportunity for maximum weirdness and sports media fodder. Because gun to your head, how confident would you be right now saying that Curry will win the individual honor if the Warriors prevail and Wiggins outshines him once more?
Maybe the answer is an easy yes, considering the fact Curry is still averaging 30.6 points per game in the Finals on 46 percent shooting. He scored 34, 29, 31, and 43 points in Games 1-4 before going 0-for-9 and mustering 16 points on Monday night. The sky isn't falling even if his jumpers ceased to for 48 minutes. But let's put on our tinfoil hats and imagine a world where Curry stinks in Games 6 and 7, and Wiggins finishes up the series averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds while playing lockdown defense on Jayson Tatum. What would the votes, who have already shown a proclivity to lean into the narrative, do the Andre Iguodala thing and give it to the guy who stymied the other guy and isn't named Curry?
Can you even imagine how toxic the discourse would be in the months to come? The talking heads talking their heads off as Curry creeps closer to the Michael Jordan-LeBron James conversation. His hand being almost completely inundated with rings but not one specific award? How would we know who is better at basketball between Curry, Iguodala and Wiggins? It would be impossible.
Look, I don't want this to happen. And it probably won't happen. Might be worth preparing for, though. Because it will be very, very stupid.