NBA Draft Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
By Liam McKeone
The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, has hosted the Draft for the last decade and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Twenty-four prospects have been invited to attend the event and will sit in the "green room," which isn't actually a green room and instead is just the seating area directly in front of the stage where Adam Silver will announce the culmination of the hopes and dreams of 58 young hoopers.
There will also be lots of fans in attendance, making for that sweet, sweet content as they react poorly to whatever choice their favorite team makes. How does one attend such an event? More relevantly, how much does it cost?
Regular seats will not cost you very much. For standard seating in the 200 sections around the arena, tickets are currently going for about $40 a pop on StubHub. The price rises significantly if you want to grab a seat in the lower bowl; the single and double-digit sections cost anywhere from $260 to $310 per ticket.
If you want to go all-in, the NBA offers three VIP packages to purchase-- the Veteran Crown Club package, the Draftee package, and the MVP package. The prices are not listed on the league's website but one can assume they are quite high. The Veteran Crown Club comes with a gift, an open bar in the Crown Club before the draft with a cameo from Scoot Henderson, and the option to purchase a Green Room seat to move down to once enough players have been drafted. The Draftee package comes with the same perks sans the Green Room seats and a one-month subscription to NBA League Pass.
As one might expect the MVP package is the best. You get a behind-the-scenes tour of the draft setup led by a league executive, including an opportunity to take a picture at ESPN's draft night desk. And, of course, access to the Crown Club's open bar and "gourmet hors d'oeuvres."
All in all, the Draft is a pretty attainable event to attend with the ability to ball out if you have the disposable funds to do so.