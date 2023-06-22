NBA Draft Pick Salaries: How Much Do Rookies Make?
The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday night on ABC and ESPN. Fans will learn which players will go to which teams and everyone will learn how much they'll be making on their rookie contracts. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, there's not much to negotiate.
The top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft - whoever he may be! - will make about $9.2 million this year according to RealGM. Spotrac currently has the max rookie deal starting at $10.1 million this year. Salaries for each player drafted after the first pick will make progressively less until you get to the 30th pick in the draft who will make between $1.8 million to $2 million.
Whatever the exact numbers, Victor Wembanyama is going to be one of the best bargains in the entire NBA if he's anywhere near as good as he looks. The Spurs will be quite happy to exercise every team option they have as his contract progresses.
Either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller will get around $8.2 million as a rookie. Whoever goes third will get $7.4 million. And from there it's anyone's guess. All we know is what the guys will make based on where they are drafted.