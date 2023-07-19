NBA Parody Aggregation Account 'NBA Centrel' Suspended After Draymond Green Fell For Fake Quote
By Liam McKeone
Draymond Green had a very active day on Twitter. It started with him going at Jordan Poole's dad after he made some not-so-nice comments about Green punching his son during training camp last year. It ended with Green getting very Mad Online about a Kevin Garnett quote concerning the same subject. It turned out the quote was fake and it appears Green only realized that after KG pointed it out. This led to Green deleting his tweet and the account that sent out the quote, titled "NBA Centrel" being suspended.
Loyal readers of the blog will remember a Kyle Koster column about this exact account after it baited Kevin Durant into a response on another fake quote. The way this particular situation unfolded is less of a depressing reflection of the world we live in and more of a depressing reflection of how deeply into the depths Twitter has fallen. It wasn't sunshine and rainbows before a certain individual paid $44 billion to run it into the ground but it was better than this.
Now all one has to do is pay eight dollars to get a professional athlete to engage and the only way those accounts get banned is if the owner of the site is told to by someone famous. The process is painfully transparent.
RIP NBA Centrel, I guess. It will not be long before it's up and running again or something else takes its place.