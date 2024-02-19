What is the Deadline For NBA Buyout Players to Be on Playoff Rosters?
By The Big Lead
Everything to Know About the NBA Buyout Postseason Deadline
The NBA trade deadline may have passed, but players and teams will continue to make moves until the end of the season. If someone wasn't able to get traded they can still get a buyout and sign elsewhere, but time is running out if they want to play in the postseason. Keep reading for an explanation of the NBA buyout market.
What is a Buyout in the NBA?
Relationships are complicated and sometimes they don't work out. While regular people break up, basketball players get bought out. Maybe a guy isn't getting enough playing time. Maybe he wants to be in a better situation. Maybe a team wants to clear some space to make room for younger players. Hell, maybe everyone is just miserable. See? It's just like a relationship!
Whatever the reason, the player and his team sit down and negotiate a buyout of the remaining contract (meaning the team will pay a lump sum, usually less than the full worth of the contract., so that the player can become a free agent immediately). To make things a little less complicated, this usually happens with a guy in the final year of his contract. Once they settle on a number the team waives the player and he is no longer on the team. Then he sits on the waiver wire for 48 hours where anyone can claim him if they want to pay for the remainder of his deal and he fits under their salary cap. It rarely happens. Last season just six players were claimed off waivers the entire season. Three of them were claimed by the Spurs who were in full tank mode.
Once a player clears waivers he's eligible to sign anywhere. Last year two players from the buyout market signed with new teams and actually made an impact. Kevin Love got out of Cleveland and got back to the postseason for the first time since 2018 with the Miami Heat. Love ended up playing in all 20 postseason games for the Heat. Russell Westbrook averaged 23 / 7 / 7 for the Clippers in their first-round loss after he was bought out by the Lakers. This year Westbrook is playing fewer minutes and coming off the bench, but still contributing. Oh, and Reggie Jackson won a championship with the Denver Nuggets after he was bought out by Clippers.
When is the NBA Playoffs Buyout Deadline?
The buyout deadline is March 1. Any player waived on or before March 1 is eligible to be signed by another team and participate in the playoffs. Any player waived after March 1 can still sign elsewhere and play during the regular season, but won't be eligible for the postseason.
Top Buyout Players Available (Updated)
Name
Position
Current Team / Status
Seth Curry
G
Hornets
Danilo Gallinari
F
Signed with Bucks
Davis Bertans
F
Hornets
Furkan Korkmaz
G/F
Free agent
Evan Fournier
G
Pistons
Cory Joseph
G
Free agent
Danny Green
G
Free agent
Frank Ntilikina
G
Free agent
Marcus Morris
F
Spurs