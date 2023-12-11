How to Vote For the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
By The Big Lead
The NBA successfully drummed up added excitement for its pre-Christmas slate by putting on the first In-Season Tournament. So we look up and the season is a quarter of the way done, which means it's time to start to thinking about the NBA All-Star Game — a defense-optional exhibition that has undergone its own tweaks in recent years. This year the East-West matchup is back and so too is traditional scoring.
Thankfully, a shred of democracy still exists and hoops fans can make their voices heard in regards to who will be part of this year's annual festivities in Indianapolis. Here's how to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
When will NBA All-Star Game voting begin?
As of this writing, there is no official date as to when voting will open up. If we are to go by last season's All-Star Game, voting began around mid-December.
Last year, All-Star voting began on Dec. 20, 2022, and ran until Jan. 21, 2023.
Here's how that process went down:
- Dec. 20: NBA All-Star fan voting begins at 11 a.m. ET
- Dec. 25: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 1: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 5: First update on results
- Jan. 6: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 12: Second update on results
- Jan. 13: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 16: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 19: Third update on results
- Jan. 20: 3-for-1 voting day
- Jan. 21: NBA All-Star fan voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET
How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?
The fan vote accounts for 50 percent of the total vote to determine the starters for the NBA All-Star Game. Current players and media members split the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Reserves are chosen by NBA head coaches, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.
All-Star captains will then draft their teams from the eligible pool of players (starters in first round, reserves in second round). Captains will be selected based on which players earn the most fan votes in each conference. They are not required to draft based on conference affiliation or position.
How do you vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star starters?
Fans can vote for their favorite players through the NBA.com voting page and NBA app. In order to vote, fans must create an NBA ID.