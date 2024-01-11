NBA All-Star Game Future Locations: Everything We Know About 2025 And Beyond
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on February 18 and it should be as entertaining as always. While we know where the league's star-studded All-Star Weekend will be this year, future venues have already been selected. Here's a look at what we known about where the All-Star Game will be over the next few years.
2025 NBA All-Star Game Location
In 2025, San Francisco will get to host the NBA's midseason showcase. The Chase Center, which opened in September of 2019, will have the All-Star Game for the first time. The Golden State Warriors will be in charge of hosting the event.
After that, locations haven't been set yet, but the Boston Celtics play to bid to host the All-Star Game at TD Garden in 2026. It would be the first All-Star contest in the city since Fenway Park hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1999. Meanwhile, Boston hasn't hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1964. Seems like a good time to change that, right?
That's all we know about the future of NBA All-Star Games at the moment. We are likely to hear an announcement about 2026 and beyond soon.