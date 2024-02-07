Here Are the Full NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters
By The Big Lead
The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Cassidy Hubbarth returns to host. Ryan Ruocco will provide play-by-play commentary for the game alongside returning analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt with a special guest appearance from Pat McAfee.
This is always an entertaining event because who doesn't like seeing celebs ball? And with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe serving as coaches, there will surely be some fireworks. These two couldn't be dull if they tried.
The rosters for this run have been released and there are some fun names on there. One or two of them are going to take this whole thing too seriously and it'll be a bit awkward. Just a classic event. CJ Stroud has to be the early lean for MVP here, right? Also, it appears there's a four-point line? What in the name of Rock N Jock?
Team Shannon
Micah Parsons
Quincy Isaiah
Conor Daly
Jewell Loyd
Kai Cenat
Dylan Wang
Lilly Singh
SiR
Walker Hayes
Anuel AA
Assistant coaches: Peyton Manning, 50 Cent
Team Stephen A
Jennifer Hudson
Tristan Jass
Metta World Peace
AJ McLean
Kwame Onwuachi
Natasha Cloud
Adam Blackstone
CJ Stroud
Gianmarco Tamberi
Assistant coaches: A'ja Wilson, Lil Wayne