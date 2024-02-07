The Big Lead

Here Are the Full NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Cassidy Hubbarth returns to host. Ryan Ruocco will provide play-by-play commentary for the game alongside returning analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt with a special guest appearance from Pat McAfee.

This is always an entertaining event because who doesn't like seeing celebs ball? And with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe serving as coaches, there will surely be some fireworks. These two couldn't be dull if they tried.

The rosters for this run have been released and there are some fun names on there. One or two of them are going to take this whole thing too seriously and it'll be a bit awkward. Just a classic event. CJ Stroud has to be the early lean for MVP here, right? Also, it appears there's a four-point line? What in the name of Rock N Jock?

Team Shannon

Micah Parsons

Quincy Isaiah

Conor Daly

Jewell Loyd

Kai Cenat

Dylan Wang

Lilly Singh

SiR

Walker Hayes

Anuel AA

Assistant coaches: Peyton Manning, 50 Cent

Team Stephen A

Jennifer Hudson

Tristan Jass

Metta World Peace

AJ McLean

Kwame Onwuachi

Natasha Cloud

Adam Blackstone

CJ Stroud

Gianmarco Tamberi

Assistant coaches: A'ja Wilson, Lil Wayne

