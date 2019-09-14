NBA Agents Refuse to Register For NCAA Agent Certification By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 14 2019

The NBA's agents have signed a letter that informs the NCAA that player agents will not register for the NCAA's proposed agent certification process, according to the letter obtained by ESPN. The @TheNBPA will transmit letter to the NCAA soon, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2019

The NCAA’s highly criticized agent certification process has been dealt a big blow, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN’s NBA insider has reported that NBA agent have signed a letter penned to the NCAA stating their refusal to partake in the procedure. The letter will be sent on behalf of the agents by the National Basketball Players Association.

Wojnarowski further states that the agents are “pushing back on NCAA’s insistence it should hold regulatory/investigative power on agents”. Additionally, the established agents are indeed seeking to gain common ground with the NCAA in an effort to allow college prospects to test NBA waters but allow them to come back to school, even if they hire an agent.

“....men’s basketball student-athletes in deciding whether to remain in school or to enter the NBA draft.” https://t.co/p2NufXF716 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2019

Contents of signed letter the NBPA will send to NCAA on behalf of player agents refusing to be a part of NCAA certification process to advise undergrads testing draft waters. pic.twitter.com/fJdAwyDabD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2019

The NCAA proposed the certification measures in August, adding a controversial caveat that those seeking to complete must have a bachelor’s degree. Other terms included having NBPA certification for a minimum of three consecutive years, maintaining professional liability insurance, and passing an NCAA-administered qualification exam.

The bachelor’s degree options was often labeled the “Rich Paul Rule”, referring to LeBron James’ close friend and agent who founded the Klutch Sports Group and did not attend college. Other Paul clients include Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Draymond Green. The bachelor’s degree condition was removed after backlash less than a week after it was introduced.

James and other names from Paul’s noted clientele have yet to comment on these new developments reported by Wojnarowski. The Los Angeles Lakers star was a noted critic of the certification process upon its unveiling. Interestingly enough, Dave McMenamin reports Paul did not sign this letter.