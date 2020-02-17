Anthony Rendon: Nationals Knew Astros Were Stealing Signs
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 17 2020
Anthony Rendon helped the Washington Nationals top the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series and dropped a bomb about that matchup on Monday. Rendon claimed the Nationals knew the Astros were stealing signs during the World Series.
During a media session on Monday, Rendon -- who is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels -- was asked about the Astros sign-stealing scandal. He answered several questions concerning how he views the players now, etc. Then he was asked if the Nationals knew the Astros were stealing signs. Here's what he had to say:
Wow. So the Nationals knew the Astros were still cheating in 2019. That's a pretty big bombshell we hadn't heard before. Rendon and his teammates were fully aware of what was going on and he implied other teams knew as well.
So was this an open secret, like the steroids era? Was it accepted among other players or was everyone mad about it but afraid to speak up? You'd figure if everyone knew about this it would have leaked far earlier than it did.
Rendon helped the Nationals beat the Astros in a thrilling, seven-game World Series. In an odd twist, the road team won every game in that series, which means the Astros' video sign-stealing clearly wasn't working as they'd hoped.
After winning a ring with the Nationals, Rendon signed a huge, seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels in December. So yeah, the 29-year-old is riding pretty high right now.