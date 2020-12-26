Roundup: Explosion Rocks Nashville; RIP K.C. Jones; Gal Gadot Praised For 'Wonder Woman 1984'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Nashville police investigating "intentional' Christmas morning explosion that wounded three ... Human remains were found at site of Nashville explosion ... The COVID relief bill was flown to Florida as Donald Trump went golfing ... Trump and Joe Biden gave very different Christmas messages ... A Brexit deal is done but Britain still doesn't know how it will work ... Hedge funds made billions in 2020 ... China's economy will surpass U.S.'s early than expected ... Kanye West released a surprise album on Christmas ... Shia LaBeouf is seeking long-term inpatient treatment ... "Wonder Woman 1984" is out now ... Gal Gadot is being praised for her work in the film ... Duke women's basketball team ends season after four games ... Yadier Molina wants to re-sign with the Cardinals ... Alvin Kamara had six rushing TDs as Saints rolled on Christmas ... The Lakers dominated the Mavericks ... Celtics great K.C. Jones dead at 88 ...
A difficult seasons awaits the Golden State Warriors [Sports Illustrated]
PlayStation 5 games you should buy first [Washington Post]
Does Wonder Woman 1984 hide its hero's true superpowers? [The New Yorker]
Soul is another cerebral winner from Pixar [The Atlantic]
Recapping Christmas Day's NBA action [The Ringer]
Pixar's Soul took a hilarious shot at the New York Knicks:
Baby Yoda rocking out on the set of The Mandalorian:
I'm not really ready for Christmas to be over, so here's the undisputed best Christmas song:
If you're over Christmas and its music, then here's a classic of another sort: