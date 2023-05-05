Napoli's Serie A Victory Celebrations Are Insane
Napoli clinched its first Serie A title in 33 years on Thursday, setting off insane celebrations across Naples. The scenes from the festivities are nothing short of incredible. There were more fireworks than dark spots in the air at several points and the club's supporters burst into the streets to celebrate.
Check these videos out:
Absolutely incredible.
Napoli and Udinese battled to a 1-1 draw, and that one point gave Napoli 80 on the season. Second-place Lazio currently has 64, so with five matches remaining and a max of 15 points available, the championship is now out of reach for anyone else.
Napoli last won Serie A back in 1990 when the club boasted a team led by Diego Maradona. Maradona scored 16 goals that season, and Napoli won its final five matches to top AC Milan for the title. Since then, the club has faced mixed fortunes and at one point dropped to the country's third tier of soccer. Napoli has been back in Serie A since 2007 but this is the club's first title during that run.
There's a reason people are celebrating like crazy tonight. Their team is back atop the Italian soccer world.