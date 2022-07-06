Roundup: NBA 2K23 Adds Michael Jordan; Nancy Pelosi's Vacation; More Conference Realignment Coming?
Nancy Pelosi is really enjoying Congress' summer break ... Carlos Santana collapsed on stage in Michigan .... 'Star Wars: Rogue One' prequel series will span five years over two seasons ... Tom Hanks wants to know why Tim Allen didn't get to voice the new Buzz Lightyear ... Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins' Chris Grier, becomes first Black GM in NHL history ... Jody Allen says Seahawks, Trail Blazers are not for sale ... Bette Midler and Maacy Gray face backlash for transphobic New York Times shaking up top management team of The Athletic ... Georgia grand jury subpoenas Trump allies in election probe ... Police say Highland Park shooting suspect planned attack for weeks ... a 2-year old lost both his parents at the Highland Park shooting ... the shooter, who fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd is being charged with seven counts of first degree murder ... police took knives and a sword from the killer in 2019 after he said he would kill his family ...
Inside a Superfan's Secret Friendship With Eddie Van Halen [Rolling Stone]
The race for No. 3: ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 scramble amid a chaotic landscape [ESPN]
After string of Supreme Court setbacks, Democrats wonder whether Biden White House is capable of urgency moment demands [CNN]
Why Do Some People Think There's a 'Scromiting' Epidemic in the US? [Vice]
Inside the making of Wayne Gretzky’s multimillion dollar rookie card [Sportsnet]
Brittney Griner wrote a letter to Joe Biden saying she was worried she'd be in Russian jail forever. [CNN]
Demariyus Thomas diagnosed with CTE. [Yahoo]
Michael Jordan will grace the cover of NBA2K once more.
An incredible addition to the greatest fireworks mishaps ever.
Dan Le Batard on Kyrie Irving.
Important.
I've really been into Pirate Metal for the last few... days.