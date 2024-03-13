Nancy Pelosi on TikTok Bill: 'It's An Attempt to Make TikTok Better. Tic-Tac-Toe. A Winner.'
By Liam McKeone
On Wednesday the House of Representatives passed a bill that would force the owner of TikTok to either sell the company or else it would be banned from the United States. It's both a hot-button topic in pop culture and mostly meaningless in terms of its effect on our quality of life, which means it's perfect for politicans to wax poetic about at every opportunity. Jim Jordan did so to the extent that he was on Fox News talking about the bill and admitting he didn't know which way he would vote... minutes before the bill went to floor.
Which is apparently where the real action was, as evidenced by this... uh... passionate speech from Nancy Pelosi about what the bill is for. Pelosi wanted to get on the mic and make it clear that this bill is about building a better TikTok rather than banning it before making a Tic-Tac-Toe analogy that didn't really land. Despite her extreme confidence in saying it.
Boy, she really hit that one with her whole chest. Thought she was cooking, as the kids say. But sadly she was not. The only thing TikTok and Tic-Tac-Toe have in common is the T sound. And no amount of dramatic arm-chopping will change that.
Just another day on the Hill, am I right, folks?