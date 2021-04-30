Steelers Pick Najee Harris Threw a Draft Party at the Homeless Shelter Where He Lived as a Child
Alabama running back Najee Harris was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While it was the biggest night of his life, he also had a pretty incredible day, throwing a draft party at the Bay Area homeless shelter where he and his family lived for several years when he was a child.
Harris stuck around to take pictures with everyone, including the pizza delivery driver before changing for the evening's festivities in the parking lot.
As good as Harris is on the field, it seems like the Steelers have drafted someone the fans are really going to love. He had a couple great moments ahead of Alabama's postseason games earlier this year. First, explaining why he looks up to Megan Rapinoe.
And then recognizing the voice of one of the reporters who covered him in high school.
Harris just seems like someone to root for. He hopes that his story can raise more awareness of the homeless problem, especially in the Bay Area.