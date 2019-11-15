Myles Garrett Should Not Play Again This Season After Swinging Helmet at Mason Rudolph By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15 2019

Myles Garrett should be done for the season.

After the brawl late in Thursday night's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett needs to be suspended for a very long time. In fact, the Browns' defensive lineman is lucky not to be in jail after he ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at him.

With less than 10 seconds to go in the game and the Browns leading 21-7, Garrett took down Rudolph after he released a pass. He took the Steelers' quarterback to the ground roughly, and Rudolph took exception and grabbed Garrett's helmet. Garrett responded by attempting to lift Rudolph off the ground by his helmet, then ripping it off, then swinging it violently at him.

Video of the incident is below:

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

"That's one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field" pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

That's inexcusable from Garrett, regardless of how the fight got started. There are just something you don't do on a football field and assaulting someone with a helmet is one of them.

Yes, other players will be suspended for this mess. Maurkice Pouncey is likely to face suspension for his role in the brawl, especially how he attacked Garrett after he went down. Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett while he was on the turf:

Here's a better look at #Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punching and kicking Myles Garrett.pic.twitter.com/tl55IuJWS6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Pouncey's actions were inexcusable as well.

Garrett is the Browns' best defensive player and he straight up lost his mind. A 23-year-old elite defensive end with 10 sacks on the season, he's phenomenal and a huge part of what Cleveland does on the defensive side of the ball. And now they'll be without him for an extended period of time.

If there's any justice at all in the NFL, Garrett will be done for the year. What he did Thursday night was disgraceful and he should be punished accordingly.