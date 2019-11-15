Myles Garrett's History of Dirty Plays This Year is Vontaze Burfict-Esque By Brian Giuffra | Nov 15 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

With one swing of the helmet, Myles Garrett went from being known as the Browns former No. 1 overall pick to the most abhorred man in the NFL. Not since Vontaze Burfict has the general NFL community consensus been so unified: suspend this man for the rest of the season.

While they are right, and Garrett does deserve to face a lengthy suspension, this one dirty play isn't the only one that needs to be taken into consideration. Much like Vontaze Burfict, the former Raiders and Bengals linebacker who was suspended for the rest of this season for his dirty hit on a defenseless receiver and all the other dirty hits he's made, Garrett has a history of questionable plays this year. It ain't pretty.

Myles Garrett, 2019 dirty plays



Week 1: Punched Titans TE Delanie Walker after whistle



Week 2: Ended Jets QB Trevor Siemian's season on late hit



Week 11: Struck Steelers QB Mason Rudolph over head with helmet@NFL should suspend him for the rest of season #Browns pic.twitter.com/Uf3hi5K4L7 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

An open-faced hit to the head of Titans TE Delanie Walker after the play was over. A late hit on Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian. And now swinging a helmet at a player's head. The eye in the sky doesn't lie and this is compelling evidence that Garrett is a repeat offender.

Like Ndamukong Suh, Garrett is as talented a defensive lineman as there is in the league. But, also like Suh, he appears to have a short fuse. When the fuse ignites, he puts other player's health in jeopardy. When you do that repeatedly, the NFL has to act in a severe manner and likely will in this case.

Garrett's reputation took an irreparable hit with his actions on Thursday night. But his base of actions this year should have made it clear to anyone watching closely a moment like this was coming. Now he's facing a long suspension and the reality that he will be compared to Burfict and Suh for the rest of his career.