Myles Garrett Causing a Delay of Game Simply By Existing Is Awesome
By Kyle Koster
Myles Garrett was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cleveland Browns yesterday against the Tennessee Titans, racking up 3.5 sacks to the visiting team's three total points. And it could have been worse had Mike Vrabel been willing to go mano a mano more often. Tennessee more often than not devoted a double-team in an attempt to slow the maniac pass-rusher down, creating what may be the most impressive highlight of the day that technically went into the books as a five-yard delay of game penalty but speaks volumes.
With Cleveland up 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, they were ramping up a blitz on a 3rd and 12. Garrett kept bouncing around from side to side, forcing the two Titans tight ends tasked with slowing his roll to keep changing their alignment as well. It would have gone on forever if the play clock had not expired.
The best part about this is it appears that Garrett knew exactly what was going on and what would happen. That's controlling the game right there. What could be more impressive than not just ruining a play but stopping it from happening entirely? It makes the little crossover move he showcased in Week 1 look like child's play.
Fun dude to watch.