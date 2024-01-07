MyCole Pruitt Headbutted Carl Granderson During Saints - Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints met in Week 18 in a game that meant nothing to anyone who wasn't actually playing in the game. One of those people was Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt who did not have a catch on Atlanta's first touchdown drive, but he nearly derailed it by headbutting an opponent.
Some classic pushing and shoving between Pruitt and Carl Granderson and for some reason Pruitt had to take it to the next level and throw in a headbutt. The penalty wiped out a Falcons first down and pushed them back from first and goal at the two to first and ten at the 18.
Luckily, Desmond Ridder thrives in those situations and threw a touchdown pass a couple plays later from the 15.
Pruitt has appeared in every game for the Falcons this season and has caught just eight passes. This is not the way to earn more looks in the red zone, but the season is over so what does it really matter. Sometimes a headbutt is a better memory than a touchdown anyway.