Who is the Audience Asking for MSG+ at $29.99 a Month?
MSG+ is launching this summer and it remains unclear to this intrepid reporter who exactly is asking for this product. The latest streaming service to hit the market will give fans the opportunity to watch New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Islanders on their computer or smart device for the low, low price of $29.99 a month.
You can also get a full year for a discount at $309.99 and save over four dollars a month. Most importantly, if you're afraid of commitment, MSG+ has you covered.
Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams ($9.99 per game), an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network.
There's a reason other regional sports networks do not offer this.
So who exactly is this for? The service is apparently only available where MSG Network is available so it is only for the few people who are only holding onto their cable subscription to watch New York sports (minus the Jets, Giants, Nets, Mets and Yankees). But now they can for a price very close to what you would pay for Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and Netflix.
This does not seem like a big potential audience. Especially at that price point. MSG having a streaming app makes sense. Asking people to pay such an outrageous price does not.