Mother of an NBA Player and Wife of Yankees Executive Dies: What's the Latest?
Rachel Minaya, the matriarch of a famous NBA/MLB sports family, was found dead in her family's home Saturday in New Jersey.
The wife of baseball executive Omar Minaya and the mother of Toronto Raptors forward Justin Minaya was 55.
Initial details about Minaya's death have been scant. The New York Post, which broke the news Sunday night, cited "a person who had been briefed by the family" in reporting that suicide was ruled out as a cause of her death.
Minaya is a baseball lifer, parlaying his career as as scout with the Texas Rangers into executive roles with the New York Mets, Montreal Expos and New York Yankees. He also held roles within the front offices of Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association.
"The Yankees are devastated to learn of the passing of Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees Baseball Operations Senior Advisor Omar Minaya," the Yankees said in a statement Monday confirming Minaya's death. "To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones.
"In a very short time, Omar has become a beloved member of the Yankees organization, where he regularly displays his unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished career in the game, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and in this unthinkable time, we offer Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their family and friends our profound condolences. His family is an extension of the baseball family, and this is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us."
Justin Minaya has been playing for the Trail Blazers' summer league squad. He was listed as inactive for the Blazers' game Sunday against the Houston Rockets.
NBC New York reported Monday afternoon that authorities do not suspect "any criminality" in Minaya's death. The Bergen County prosecutor says his office is investigating, however, and the case is likely to be the subject of media intrigue so long as the investigation remains open.