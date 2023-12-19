Most Valuable Sports Franchises
As 2023 comes to a close, here's a look at the most valuable sports franchises in the world. All numbers are according to Forbes' latest estimates.
1. Dallas Cowboys, $9 billion
Jerry Jones' franchise continues to top this list. It shouldn't be a surprise anymore. Jones purchased the team in 1989 for $150 million and it's now estimated to be worth $9 billion.
2. New York Yankees, $7.1 billion
The Steinbrenner family purchased the Yankees for $8.8 million in 1973. It was a sound investment. The franchise is now worth more than $7 billion.
3. New England Patriots, $7 billion
Robert Kraft is undoutedly one of the most successful owners in all of sports. He purchased the Patriots in 1994 when the moribund franchise cost him $172 million. The Pats are now worth $7 billion.
3. Golden State Warriors, $7 billion
Joe Lacob and Peter Guber purchased the Warriors in 2010 for $450 million. Since then they've won four championships and continue to rise in value, topping the $7 billion mark.
5. Los Angeles Rams, $6.9 billion
Stan Kroenke's decision to move the Rams to Los Angeles has paid off financially. He purchased the team in 2010 for $750 million and its now nearing the $7 billion mark.
6. New York Giants, $6.8 billion
John Mara and Steve Tisch are two of the NFL's best owners. Mara's family paid $500 to start the Giants in 1925, Tisch bought into the ownership group in 1991 when the franchise was worth $150 million. Both investments have paid off.
7. Chicago Bears, $6.3 billion
The McCaskey family paid a cool $100 to start the Bears back in 1920 and the franchise is now worth more than $6 billion. One of the best investments in sports history.
8. Las Vegas Raiders, $6.2 billion
Al Davis took control of the Raiders for $180,000 in 1966. His son, Mark Davis moved the team to Las Vegas in 2020, and now has a financial juggernaut on his hands. The Raiders are worth more than $6 billion.
9. New York Knicks, $6.1 billion
The Knicks have always been a financial powerhouse. James Dolan's Madison Square Garden Sports bought the franchise for $300 million in 1997. That's been a fantastic purchase as the Knicks are now worth $6.1 billion.
9. New York Jets, $6.1 billion
The Johnson family of Johnson & Johnson fame bought the Jets for $635 million in 2000. The franchise is now worth nearly 10 times that.
11. Real Madrid, $6.07 billion
Real Madrid is the world's most valuable soccer club and over the past five years it has increased in value by 48 percent.
12. Washington Commanders, $6.05 billion
Josh Harris purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion in 2023, but the franchise's value has nearly doubled in the past five years.
13. Manchester United, $6 billion
Long the most-valuable English soccer club, the Glazer family purchased Manchester United in 2005 for $995 million. The value has increased six times over since then.
13. San Francisco 49ers, $6 billion
The Debartolo family has long been known as a great ownership group. They purchased the 49ers for $13 million in 1977. Denise Debartolo York and her husband, John York are the currently owners and the franchise has now topped $6 billion.
15. Los Angeles Lakers, $5.9 billion
Jerry Buss Family Trusts owns the Lakers, with Jeanie Buss currently running things. Jerry Buss paid $20 million in 1967, while Mark Walter and Todd Boehly bought a 27 percent stake in 2021.