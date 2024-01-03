10 Most Valuable NFL Teams
By The Big Lead
The NFL is crown emoji. It is also dollar sign. The money involved is mind-blowing. It is one of the few enterprises on Earth that is truly too big to fail. A person with an insane amount of money could do worse than owning one of the 32 teams, which is why the opportunity to own one comes up so rarely. They are extraordinarily valuable properties.
How valuable? Here are the 10 franchises with the most.
10. Las Vegas Raiders, $5.77 billion
Moving to Sin City could do wonders. They also get to host the Super Bowl this year. Go down in value? Don't bet on it.
9. Philadelphia Eagles, $5.95 billion
No matter where the Eagles appeared on this list, their fans would have mad. Being down here at nine, looking up at several rivals, should keep them hungry and vocal.
8. Chicago Bears, $6 billion
Don't move to the suburbs. Don't ever, ever move to the suburbs. What are you? Crazy?
7. Washington Commanders, $6.05 billion
Hey, someone just bought this! Dreams can come true.
6. New York Jets, $6.11 billion
One wonders what a healthy Aaron Rodgers could have done for them in 2023.
5. San Francisco 49ers, $6.15 billion
Imagine if they had a true franchise quarterback.
4. New England Patriots, $6.17 billion
Winning has been very good for the bottom line. Very intriguing to know what comes next. Still, even at this low point, it's still one of the crown jewels.
3. Los Angeles Rams, $6.94 billion
Immense bragging rights over their co-tenants, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are nowhere to be found on this list.
2. New York Giants, $7.04 billion
That's so many appearance fees at Tri-State pizzerias.
1. Dallas Cowboys, $9.2 billion
How 'bout dem Cowboys? They are America's Team and no franchise across all of sports captures the public's attention. And even if they did, the media machine would not allow it. Jerry Jones is sitting on a legitimate gold mine here.