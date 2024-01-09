Most Profitable NBA Teams
Professional sports franchises have become wildly profitable businesses over the past two decades due to exploding TV rights deals. NBA teams have seen their values and revenues increase dramatically in that time. What follows is a look at the most profitable NBA franchises.
1. New York Knicks, $169 million
The Knicks lead this list for 2023. They are the second-most valuable NBA team ($6.6 billion) and brought in $504 million in revenue last year. That led to an operating income of $169 million.
2. Los Angeles Lakers, $159 million
The Lakers are the NBA's third-most valuable team ($6.4 billion) and took advantage of their massive market and fan base to bring in $516 million in revenue last year. The finished with $159 million in operating income.
3. Houston Rockets, $125 million
Despite struggling on the court, the Rockets made a ton of money last year. The franchise is estimated to be worth $4.4 billion, and brought in $381 million in total revenue, and finished with $125 million in operating income.
4. Philadelphia 76ers, $120 million
The 76ers have a loyal, dedicated fan base which helped them drive $371 million in revenue last year. That led to $120 million in operating income.
5. Chicago Bulls, $115 million
The Bulls are the NBA's sixth-most valuable franchise, with an estimated value of $4.6 billion. They drove $372 million in revenue last year, and finished with $115 million in operating income.
6. San Antonio Spurs, $113 million
The Spurs are near the bottom in value for an NBA team, as they're worth an estimated $3.25 billion. That didn't stop them from earning $319 million in revenue last year and finishing with $113 million in operating income.
7. Miami Heat, $108 million
The Heat are worth an estimated $3.9 billion and drove $371 million in revenue last year. The finished with an operating income of $108 million.
8. Boston Celtics, $88 million
The Celtics are the NBA's fourth-most valuable franchise ($4.7 billion), and drove a whopping $443 million in revenue last year. They finished with $88 million in operating income.
9. Washington Wizards, $85 million
Despite having a mismatched roster and missing the playoffs last year, the Wizards drove $323 million in revenue. The finished with $85 million in operating income.
10. Atlanta Hawks, $85 million
The Hawks are worth an estimated $3.325 billion, but were able to drive $326 million in revenue last year. They finished $85 million in operating income.