Mookie Betts Traded a Bat to the Fan Who Caught Reds' Rookie TJ Friedl's First Career Home Run
TJ Friedl hit his first career home run on Sunday in his second career at bat after making his MLB debut as a pinch-hitter on Saturday. The Cincinnati Reds' 26-year old rookie hit a solo shot in the 6th inning off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin. That's where things get really cool.
Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts realized it was Friedl's first career home run so he got the attention of the fan who caught the ball, a Reds fan, and asked for it. The fan obliged and Betts returned in the next inning with a bat. See what happens when everyone just acts cool?
This was absolutely unneccessary by Betts, which makes it all the more awesome. Friedl was at Nevada when Betts made his big league debut with the Red Sox, so it's unlikely they have much of a connection, if any at all. Good for Betts and everyone else involved.