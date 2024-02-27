Monty Williams Crushes Officials After Insane Pistons-Knicks Ending
By Kyle Koster
It sounds weird to say but the Detroit Pistons are better than their 8-49 record. They were more than competitive in defeat again tonight as the New York Knicks capitalized on a certified bananas 24 seconds that ended with Josh Hart completing a game-winning and-one. There was so much going on down below that it's impossible to touch on it all.
The most interesting angle may be the officiating crew opting to completely swallow their whistles and let 'em play as the Knicks got away with two separate things.
Detroit's Simone Fontecchio took a heck of a lot of contact from a swiping Isaiah Hartenstein and after the teams played hot potato Donte DiVincenzo went low on Ausar Thompson with quite a bit of force.
The Pistons' Monty Williams was obviously not a fan of things turning into Hell in the Cell there for a bit and wasted no time laying into the officiating during his postgame comments.
You really can't blame the man. The Pistons have had so many what-ifs this season and wins are extremely precious so it probably hurts just as bad as it would if they were competing for a playoff spot.
It'll be intriguing to see just how much television and radio real estate will be devoted to this tomorrow. The Knicks are involved so it could get some nice run. But if this happened in the conference finals or against a real team I honestly think you could see some pundits pass out.
Pretty crazy stuff.