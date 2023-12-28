Molly Qerim's New Year's Resolution is to Stop Winning Bets Against Stephen A. Smith
By Liam McKeone
New Year's Eve is right around the corner which means it's about time to start thinking about the things you want to accomplish in 2024 and how you might phrase your New Year's resolutions in such a way that nobody can really hold you to them. Molly Qerim is held to higher standards since she gives her resolution to an audience of hundreds of thousands in front of a camera so she left absolutely no room for interpretation when discussing the matter on this morning's edition of First Take.
The studio host said, in no uncertain terms, that her New Year's resolution is to stop making and winning bets with Stephen A. Smith because he never pays up.
The camera cut to Smith's smirk was well done by the production team. Really hammered home how little that man cares about being held to his word on his bets with Qerim.
This reveal may also explain a certain regular on First Take's tendency to do the same thing. We are, of course, talking about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who has been appearing regularly for well over a year now to argue with Stephen A. and very famously did not stay true to his word when he said he'd retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks went to the World Series. Then didn't even follow through on the backup plans that were suggested.
Apparently he and Smith are two peas in a pod in more ways than one.