Molly Qerim Rose Age, Net Worth, and More: Everything to Know About the 'First Take' Host
By Liam McKeone | Jun 10 2020
Molly Qerim Rose is a host on the ESPN studio show First Take and most days tackles the unenviable task of moderating debate between the incorrigible personalities that are Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. Here's everything you need to know about her.
Molly Qerim Background
Before she was on First Take, Qerim has held a variety of on-screen roles in the sports media world. She has a masters degree in broadcasting from Quinnipiac University. Her previous roles include anchor and host for CBS Sports Network, various SEC shows, College Football Live, and has covered various UFC events. She was named the full-time host of First Take in September 2015.
Molly Qerim Instagram
Here is a link to Qerim's Instagram account.
Molly Qerim LaVar Ball
The controversial LaVar Ball appeared on First Take in the summer of 2019 to discuss his son Lonzo's impending trade to the New Orleans Pelicans with several other players in exchange for Anthony Davis. While on air, Ball made an inappropriate comment directed towards Qerim, saying she could "switch gears" with him anytime. He tried to defend himself by claiming Qerim's mind was in the wrong place if she took that comment in an inappropriate manner, but ESPN labeled his comments "totally inappropriate" and have prevented him from appearing on their programming since.
Molly Qerim Jalen Rose
Jalen Rose absolutely lambasted LaVar Ball on air in June 2019 in defense of Qerim after the above incident.
Molly Qerim Age
Qerim is 36-years-old, but don't you know it's impolite to ask that?