MNF: Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins, time, channel and live stream
The Tennessee Titans will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The Tennessee Titans have had a rough 0-3 start to the 2024 NFL season. With second-year quarterback Will Levis, the offense has struggled to score and hasn't accumulated more than 17 points in any of their three games. The Titans hope to get their first win of the season against an injury-ridden Dolphins squad.
Although the Miami Dolphins have the better record of the two teams, their season has not gone according to plan either. After losing franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins proceeded to lose that game by three touchdowns, the same margin they lost to the Seattle Seahawks the following week. Hopefully, new starting QB Tyler Huntley can make a change for the offense.
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5)
O/U: 37
