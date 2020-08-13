MLS Fans in Dallas Become First to Boo Players Kneeling During National Anthem
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 13 2020
The MLS is Back Tournament wrapped up in Orlando earlier this week. The league has now restarted its regular season with hopes of crowning a champion in December. For now though, it's back to home markets to play in front of mostly empty stadiums. There will be limited capacity at some games, based on the advice of local health officials. That's why there were less than 3,000 fans in attendance for Wednesday night's match between between FC Dallas and Nashville SC.
And thus, Dallas soccer fans became the first American sports fans to boo players for kneeling during the national anthem since Black Lives Matter protests were reignited following the killing of George Floyd. Players were not pleased. Via ESPN:
"You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium," Cannon said. "It's baffling to me. "As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field, and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell."
It's hard to believe the people who were there to boo were there for any other reason. Some might argue that booing during the national anthem is actually the disrespectful act, but we know that's not really the point. The NWSL was the first league to resume play in America in late June. Players from those games also knelt, but there were no fans around to complain in person. Though there were plenty of people ready to criticize them.
UPDATE: This post originally said that the game took place in Nashville.