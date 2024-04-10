MLB's Three Youngest Players Are All Named Jackson
The Baltimore Orioles have called up top prospect Jackson Holliday, creating a really odd situation. After the Milwaukee Brewers called up their top prospect and the San Diego Padres opened the season with their top young star in center field, the three youngest players in Major League Baseball are all named Jackson. Yep, you read that right.
Holliday is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball and is finally hitting the big leagues. He's currently 20 years and 128 days old.
Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is the consensus best prospect in baseball other than Holliday and opened the season in the big leagues. He's 20 years and 30 days old.
Jackson Merrill is a consensus top 20 prospect and the Padres have had him patrolling center field since Opening Day. Merrill is 20 years and 357 days old.
So what was going on 20 years ago that caused so many athletic Jacksons to be born? Those aren't the only top 25 prospects to share that first name. Detroit Tigers righty Jackson Jobe is also part of the club.
Is this just a random thing? We may never know.