MLB Will Not Discipline Mets For 9/11 Memorial Cleats By Liam McKeone | Sep 12 2019

Like the three other major sports leagues in America, MLB doesn’t always get stuff right. That isn’t the case this time. On the anniversary of 9/11 yesterday, Pete Alonso and the rest of the New York Mets all wore commemorative cleats as their own salute to the victims of the attacks.

Pete Alonso ordered the cleats that his Mets teammates are wearing to commemorate 9/11.#NeverForget ?? pic.twitter.com/5FpbmbsiGl — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2019

They did so without clearing it with Major League Baseball first, leading to some speculation the league office may discipline Alonso and his teammates, regardless of their intent behind the action. Fortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as SNY’s Andy Martino reports MLB will not be taking any action.

Source: MLB will not be fining or disciplining Pete Alonso and/or the Mets in any way for the custom cleats commemorating 9/11, which they wore without permission. As it should be. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) September 12, 2019

As it should be, indeed.