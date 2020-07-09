MLB Umpires Association Disavows Joe West's Comments on Coronavirus
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 09 2020
Joe West has been spouting off about COVID-19 and regurgitating unfounded talking points over the last few days. On Thursday, the Major League Baseball Umpires Association distanced itself from the veteran umpire's comments without mentioning him by name.
West has now claimed he doesn't believe people have really been dying from coronavirus and that hospitals have just labeling anyone who died as having the virus for monetary gain. Neither of those suggestions are backed up by facts. The MLB Umpires Association obviously wanted to get as far away from his comments as possible.
Ken Rosenthal had a copy of the union's statement:
Here's the key section:
"Recent public comments about the current Coronavirus pandemic do not in any way reflect the position of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association. Our nation, and our world, has suffered greatly from this deadly virus. In the midst of continued suffering umpires are attempting to do our part to bring the great game of baseball back onto the field and into the homes of fans everywhere."
So the union is basically disavowing West's musings on the virus.
At 67, West is in a high-risk group for COVID-19, which is why he discussed it in the first place. He seems to think it's no big deal and his union clearly disagrees.
This is where I remind you that West is one of baseball's worst umpires and is crazy as a coot. He's opinions on things should be dismissed outright, which appears to be what the other umpires are asking us to do.