MLB Rips Justin Turner For Violating COVID-19 Protocols
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 28, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT
Despite testing positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series, Justin Turner celebrated on the field with his teammates after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the title on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball blasted his decision to exit isolation and mingle with the rest of the Dodgers' players, coaches and family members.
Turner received word of his positive coronavirus test during Game 6 and was removed from the game and isolated. Soon after the Dodgers secured the 3-1 win and the series, he was out on the field celebrating. He even discarded his mask for a while and interacted in close proximity to others. All of that violated the protocols MLB and the players union agreed to.
Here the key section of MLB's statement on the matter:
Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night's game. Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came into contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.
That is a really strong statement condemning Turner's actions. He'll almost certainly face some form of punishment for this.
The statement concluded by saying the commissioner's office was launching an investigation and would consult with the players association. I'm sure we'll hear more in the coming days.
Both the Dodgers and Rays were all tested Tuesday night and the results will determine whether it's safe for them to travel.