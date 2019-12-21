MLB Rumors: Latest on Francisco Lindor, Nolan Arenado Trades and More By Ryan Phillips | Dec 20 2019 Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's hot stove is still simmering. Here are all the latest MLB rumors, including a few big-name guys who could be traded.

Indians want final Francisco Lindor trade proposals

Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Cleveland Indians want to bring the Francisco Lindor trade saga to a quick end. The Indians have asked for every team's best and final offer, and they will "make an assessment over the weekend." The Reds, Dodgers and Padres are all known to be in pursuit of the All-Star shortstop.

The Indians are likely just assessing if they'll get enough to move Lindor this winter. If they don't like the offers presented, then can then just move forward planning to have him around in 2020. They clearly want to get this sorted out before the new year so they can make corresponding moves.

Lindor is a 26-year-old four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and has won the Silver Slugger twice. He finished 2019 slashing .284/.335/.518 with 32 home runs and 74 RBIs. He's under team control through 2021.

Nolan Arenado trade talks heat up

Lindor isn't the only franchise cornerstone potentially on the move this winter. The Rockies are seriously considering trading away Nolan Arenado. Less than a year after signing Arenado to a seven-year, $260 million extension, Colorado is looking to move it's best player.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly going all-in to land Arenado, attempting to make up for missing out on Anthony Rendon. The Braves, Nationals, Cardinals and Dodgers are all interested as well. It would obviously take a lot to land the 28-year-old five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, but the Rockies are clearly listening.

Arenado finished 2019 slashing .315/.379/.583 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs. His fWAR of 5.9 was a career-high and he won his third consecutive National League Platinum Glove Award as the best defender in the league.

Mike Clevinger is a popular trade target

The Indians appear to be open for business across the board as a key starting pitcher could be traded next. Robert Murray of The Athletic reports the Dodgers and Padres are among the teams inquiring about big right-hander Mike Clevinger.

While the price for Clevinger currently remains astronomical, the Indians are clearly willing to discuss big moves. The Padres and Dodgers are both in need to starting pitching help and have loaded farm systems.

Clevinger finished the 2019 season with a 13-4 record, a 2.71 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 126 innings. That followed a 2018 campaign where he went 13-8 with a 3.02 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 207 strikeouts in 200 innings. The 28-year-old has developed into a legitimate front-end of the rotation piece and is under team control through the 2022 season.

Josh Donaldson decision coming soon

Josh Donaldson is reportedly close to making a decision, with the Twins and Nationals believed to have made him four-year offers. The Braves and Dodgers are also reportedly in the mix, but it appears the Rangers have bowed out. If he goes to the Twins, the club is expected to move Miguel Sano from third to first base.

Donaldson, is the reigning National League Comeback Player of the year, a three-time All-Star and the 2015 AL MVP. At 34, this could be his final big contract, so expect that to factor into his decision.

In 2019, Donaldson was great for the Braves, slashing .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs. He's about to cash in big-time on that performance.

Mets getting offers on Yoenis Cespedes

The New York Mets are reportedly getting offers on Yoenis Cespedes after the franchise reworked his contract to guarantee him less than $10 million in 2020. After the 34-year-old missed the entire 2019 season, he's not as sought-after as he once was, but may still have some value.

Cespedes missed most of 2018 and 2017 due to injury as well, so there are serious questions as to whether or not he can even play a full season. The potential return on a trade for him will be fascinating.