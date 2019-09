MLB Playoff Schedule 2019 By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 28 2019 Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(*-If Necessary)

AL Wild Card Playoff

Tampa Bay @ Oakland, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

ALDS: #1 Houston vs. #4 TBD

Friday, October 4: TB/OAK @ Houston, TBD (FS1 or MLB Network)

Saturday October 5: TB/OAK @ Houston, TBD (FS1)

Monday, October 7: Houston @ TB/OAK, TBD (FS1 or MLB Network)

*Tuesday, October 8: Houston @ TB/OAK, TBD (FS1)

*Thursday, October 10: TB/OAK @ Houston, TBD (FS1)

ALDS: #2 NY Yankees vs. #3 Minnesota

Friday, October 4: Minnesota @ NY Yankees, TBD (FS1 or MLB Network)

Saturday October 5: Minnesota @ NY Yankees, TBD (FS1)

Monday, October 7: NY Yankees @ Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB Network)

*Tuesday, October 8: NY Yankees @ Minnesota, TBD (FS1)

*Thursday, October 10: Minnesota @ NY Yankees, TBD (FS1)

ALCS: TBD

Saturday, October 12: TBD (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, October 13: TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, October 15: TBD (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, October 16: TBD (Fox or FS1)

*Thursday, October 17: TBD (Fox or FS1)

*Saturday, October 19: TBD (Fox or FS1)

*Sunday, October 20: TBD (Fox or FS1)

NL Wild Card Playoff

Milwaukee @ Washington, 8:00 p.m. (TBS)

NLDS: #1 LA Dodgers vs. #4 TBD

Thursday, October 3: MIL/WAS @ LA Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Friday, October 4: MIL/WAS @ LA Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Sunday, October 6: LA Dodgers @ MIL/WAS, TBD (TBS)

*Monday, October 7: LA Dodgers @ MIL/WAS, TBD (TBS)

*Wednesday, October 9: MIL/WAS @ LA Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

NLDS: #2 Atlanta vs. #3 St Louis

Thursday, October 3: St. Louis @ Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

Friday, October 4: St. Louis @ Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

Sunday, October 6: Atlanta @ St. Louis, TBD (TBS)

*Monday, October 7: Atlanta @ St. Louis, TBD (TBS)

*Wednesday, October 9: St. Louis @ Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

NLCS

Friday, October 11: TBD (TBS)

Saturday; October 12: TBD (TBS)

Monday, October 14: TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, October 15: TBD (TBS)

*Wednesday, October 16: TBD (TBS)

*Friday, October 18: TBD (TBS)

*Saturday, October 19: TBD (TBS)

World Series

Thursday, October 22: Game 1, TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, October 23: Game 2, TBD (Fox)

Friday, October 25: Game 3, TBD (Fox)

Saturday, October 26: Game 4, TBD (Fox)

*Sunday, October 27: Game 5, TBD (Fox)

*Tuesday, October 29: Game 6, TBD (Fox)

*Wednesday, October 30: Game 7, TBD (Fox)