Police Preventing Reporters From Talking to Owners at MLB Owners Meetings
By Liam McKeone | Nov 20 2019
Major League Baseball is hosting their yearly owners meeting in Arlington, Texas this year. The meetings come in the midst of quite a controversy in baseball right now as the investigation into the Houston Astros' cheating scandal continues.
Things are a bit different at the meetings this year. Multiple reporters have said that there is a police presence at the hotel where the owners are staying, and seem to be tasked with keeping these owners away from reporters.
So... Yeah, this is weird. If the owners don't want to talk to reporters, I am quite certain they would have no issue ignoring their questions, and fear of a physical confrontation that would require a police presence would appear completely unfounded from an outside perspective.
As noted by NBC Sports, this is not exactly how past owners meetings have gone:
Reporters — who are credentialed specifically for these meetings at this location, they’re not just showing up — approach the GMs or the owners or whoever as they walk in the public parts of the hotel in which they’re held or in the areas designated for press conferences. It’s not contentious. Usually the figures of interest will stop and talk a bit then move on. If they don’t want to talk they just keep walking, often offering apologies or an excuse about being late for something and say they’ll be available later.
A very odd decision by either MLB or the owners to involve the police in this matter.