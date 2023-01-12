MLB Network's 'Hot Stove' Taking a 'Dream' Road Trip
MLB Network's offseason morning program Hot Stove is hitting the road tomorrow as it broadcasts remotely from the Dream Series in Tempe, Arizona. The four-day event, a joint project between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, aims to develop and diversify the amateur baseball ranks at the pitching and catching positions. Cincinnati Reds pitchers Hunter Greene and Justin Dunn will join the show, which begins at 9 a.m and will be co-hosted by Chris Young and Harold Reynolds.
"It’s going to be an outstanding event and there’s no greater way to expose this program than to do Hot Stove live from there," Reynolds said. "We’re going to have a unique blend on the show. We will have some guests from the older generation and some guests that are moving things forward. It’s time to move the narrative from, ‘How do we get black kids playing baseball?’ Because they are playing. We must celebrate the fact that they are playing, and guys are breaking in. We must look at what’s happening in the draft the last four or five years. Things are starting to change."
Greene, along with Minnesota's Simeon Woods-Richardson and Atlanta's Michael Harris II are past participants in the event. Around 80 players will be instructed by former Major League managers Jerry Manuel and Mike Scioscia and a handful of former professional players.
"Everything I know about the Dream Series is that it’s a first-class event to allow more eyes to reach these young, great players that we have in the game," Young added. "I’m mostly excited to host this with HR mainly to see that next, new wave of young ballplayers that are on their way. A lot of times at MLB Network, I’m not privy to all the prospects that are coming up but being able to be on the field with these young guys and talking to them, hearing their stories, talking to the scouts and seeing what guys I should really be excited about, it changes the game for me.
"I’m thinking about the players who have come before that I didn’t know at the time like Michael Harris, who just won NL Rookie of the Year and went through this program. Justin Crawford, Hunter Greene, Jordan Walker, the names go on and on as far as the great, young talent that have been able to showcase what they can do at this event. I’m excited to be part of it.”
This weekend's Dream Series coverage is part of MLB Network's noticeable commitment to the youth space. In addition to this, they also cover the MLB Draft, MLB Draft Combine, Desert Invitational, Andre Dawson Classic, Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game, and the High School All-American Game.