MLB Considers Another Drastic Rule Change for Starting Pitchers
By Joe Lago
Major League Baseball implemented the pitch clock last year to shorten the length of games, and the new rule worked immediately. The average time of a nine-inning game decreased by 24 minutes to two hours, 40 minutes in 2023. This year, it has dropped to two hours, 36 minutes.
Commissioner Rob Manfred's MLB makeover is far from complete, apparently.
Now that the league has successfully sped up the action on the field, it now wants to extend the amount of time starting pitchers spend on the mound. According to ESPN, the commissioner's office is considering a six-inning minimum for starters with the purpose of "restoring the prominence of the starting pitcher and reducing the prevalence of pitching injuries."
Baseball's analytics revolution changed the way pitchers are deployed, but it also diminished the stature of the starting pitcher, as data revealed that the effectiveness of starters decreased after facing a lineup twice in a game. Teams introduced "openers" and "bullpen games" to further minimize the importance of a starter in the pursuit of wins.
Manfred wants to make the starting pitcher a central figure again by requiring a minimum of six innings. An early exit would be allowed if the starter has done the following: 1) thrown 100 or more pitches, 2) allowed four or more runs or 3) gets injured.
On the surface, the idea of a six-inning minimum reducing injuries conflicts with the way front offices currently monitor pitch counts to avoid overworking starters. However, proponents theorize that forcing pitchers to throw more innings would encourage a more strategic approach to getting outs and lessen the need to throw max velocity.
In essence, it would convince starters to pitch to hitters like Greg Maddux instead of just trying to blow them away with triple-digit heat like Paul Skenes.
"It's different pitch mixes, different attack plans, different looks," Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins told ESPN. "It might weed out the guy that isn't as efficient."
As with any new MLB rule, implementation wouldn't happen right away. Experimentation and testing would take place first in the minor leagues.
Something must be done to make starting pitching more meaningful. Ten years ago, the average MLB start lasted nearly six innings. This season, it is barely 5 1/3 innings.