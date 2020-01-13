MLB Drops Hammer on Astros Following Cheating Scandal
By Liam McKeone | Jan 13 2020
After a whole lot of waiting and anticipation, Major League Baseball has brought the hammer down on the Houston Astros after their sign-stealing scandal came to light earlier this offseason. Jeff Passan reports the league has suspended manager AJ Hinch and GM Juff Luhnow for one year, and the franchise was fined $5 million. Houston was also docked draft picks this year and next.
This is absolutely massive, and will set a big precedent for other cheating scandals currently under investigation. Passan also reports the punishments are not completely done yet, and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora is expected to receive a punishment as well; he was the bench coach in the years the cheating took place.