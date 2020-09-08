Mitchell Trubisky Reported to Camp With a New Mindset, Body and Edge
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 08 2020
Mitch Trubisky has won the Chicago Bears starting quarterback job. Are you shocked? Well, you wouldn't be if you had been at the Bears' training facilities when Mitch strutted through the door on day one of camp, showing off his new presence and mindset.
If this sounds like the swagger-version of somebody reporting to camp in the "best shape of his life," know he also apparently reported to camp in the best shape of his life. Via NBC Sports:
“We're just a couple days into these walk-throughs, but when he walked into the building and had a couple sessions with our strength coaches, already they approached Matt and I just talking about, physically, how good he looks,” Pace said on the podcast. “You can see it, just his build right now, his physique right now, I think our strength coaches were really encouraged ... just where he's at physically. It's very obvious that he's been training very hard this summer.”
Trubisky has even noted that this is a new Mitch Trubisky. Via MyStateLine:
I think I’m just, I’m bringing a little edge to the offense, a little more sense of urgency, and I’m just trying to go out there and make great decisions and be a spark for this offense.
It certainly sounds like other teams are in trouble if they run into this jacked, focused quarterback with an edge. As for Trubisky, he better hope this isn't all camp-speak. The Bears declined his fifth-year option so he'll be a free agent next year. If he's everything everyone says he is, the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will be putting himself in a great position heading into the 2021 offseason.