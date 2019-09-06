Mitchell Trubisky: Best Tweets and Memes From Quarterback's Horrible 2019 Debut By Ryan Phillips | Sep 05 2019

Mitchell Trubisky had a rough first game of the 2019 season Thursday night. The Chicago Bears’ third-year quarterback looked straight awful during the team’s 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Twitter took notice and absolutely lit up Trubisky.

Trubisky finished the night completing 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards, with no touchdowns, an interception and a half-dozen near interceptions. It was a truly brutal evening as Matt Nagy’s offense looked horrific and all that Bears Super Bowl buzz completely evaporated.

What follows are the best tweets about Trubisky from Thursday night’s game:

Mitchell Trubisky may not have Elite arm strength or accuracy, but at least he has no idea what he’s looking at. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) September 6, 2019

With the caveat that hindsight draft analysis is charlatan analysis ...



I just wanted to reinforce that NFL Exec of the Year Ryan Pace, GM of the #Bears, traded up -- emphasis on *traded up* -- to draft Mitch Trubisky over Deshaun Watson & Patrick Mahomes.



NFL Exec of the Year. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) September 6, 2019

Bears fans after that Mitch Trubisky interception: pic.twitter.com/wLrWogE3NF — Stadium (@Stadium) September 6, 2019

"No INTs for Trubisky in the first half" pic.twitter.com/Yg90DsB9mO — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 6, 2019

If there was a stat for "near INTs", Mitch Trubisky would surely lead the league. — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) September 6, 2019

Bears fan's realizing that Mitch Trubisky is their starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/151k067Jln — Gustavo J Hernandez (@El_Worminator) September 6, 2019

I can't imagine being a Bears fan and having to live with the fact that your team picked Trubisky over Mahomes. — Lauren Evans (@LaurenRN0923) September 6, 2019

Trubisky ain’t it. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 6, 2019

Mitch Trubisky still just doesn't see the field well. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 6, 2019

Defense is solid, and Trubisky sucks... pic.twitter.com/r6JTmlSKpn — LCon (@lenconyers) September 6, 2019

Trubisky is physically incapable of throwing left. — Nick (@NicolasHenkel) September 6, 2019

Kaep hasn't played football in like 2 yers now... and im not one of those people who thinks he's some incredible quarterback...



but...



I'm absolutely certain he could do whatever it is that Trubisky is doing right now. https://t.co/qHltjqXlaU — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) September 6, 2019

this how mitch trubisky sees the field pic.twitter.com/GYRnCpkvtk — De’Coldest Crawford (@jayymoneyyy_) September 6, 2019

when you realize Mitchell Trubisky is the Blake Bortles of Matt Cassels pic.twitter.com/oSwS8uifGg — bluewirepods (@bluewirepods) September 6, 2019

Me watching Mitchell Trubisky waste the years of Khalil Mack and this elite Bears defense pic.twitter.com/GZlvHkwF63 — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 6, 2019

Imagine being a top NFL scout and going WOW WE MUST GET TRUBISKY — Kyle (@asvpkb) September 6, 2019

Anyone who follows college football could’ve told you this about Mitch Trubisky. https://t.co/VhtVcLZTtN — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 6, 2019

Bears fans after adamantly hyping up Trubisky all offseason: pic.twitter.com/dhVn0OYj5u — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) September 6, 2019

Trubisky goes through his progressions like no other. pic.twitter.com/eqSD24FgAk — The Philly Special Podcast (@ThePhillyPod) September 6, 2019