Mitchell Trubisky: Best Tweets and Memes From Quarterback's Horrible 2019 Debut
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 05 2019
Mitchell Trubisky had a rough first game of the 2019 season Thursday night. The Chicago Bears’ third-year quarterback looked straight awful during the team’s 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Twitter took notice and absolutely lit up Trubisky.
Trubisky finished the night completing 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards, with no touchdowns, an interception and a half-dozen near interceptions. It was a truly brutal evening as Matt Nagy’s offense looked horrific and all that Bears Super Bowl buzz completely evaporated.
What follows are the best tweets about Trubisky from Thursday night’s game: