Mitch Trubisky Should Absolutely Not Re-Sign With the Bears
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 27, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
The best thing that ever happened to Mitch Trubisky was getting benched for Nick Foles. It not only gave Trubisky a chance to mentally reset, which has led to a renaissance performance by him, it also was a clear reminder of what the Bears have thought about him for the last year.
That alone should be enough ammunition to keep Trubisky from re-signing with Chicago, but there are other reasons that make the decision more obvious.
Since returning to the Bears starting lineup in Week 12, Trubisky has thrown for over 970 yards with 8 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions, leading the Bears back into the playoff hunt with a 2-2 record. That performance, according to Adam Schefter, has led to a situation where the Bears would now like to re-sign Trubisky. The feeling should not be mutual.
A few weeks ago I wrote about why Matt Nagy has failed Mitch Trubisky, the premise being Nagy was hired to develop Trubisky and has proven incapable of that. He's also proven incapable of offensive innovation and playcalling and hasn't built the offense to highlight Trubisky's strengths -- passing on the move and in play-action.
Let's also not forget Nagy signed off on the Bears trading for Nick Foles to compete with Trubisky. They did and Foles replaced Trubisky as the starter four weeks into the season. Foles stunk up the joint for seven weeks, throwing for 8 TDs against 7 INTs, but Nagy didn't give Trubisky another chance until Foles hurt his hip.
Is that the guy Trubisky wants to tie himself to for his second, and possibly last, shot to prove he belongs as a starter in the NFL?
Beyond the bad fit with Nagy, there are expected to be other, more enticing starting quarterback openings for him to choose from this offseason. The 49ers, Steelers, Colts, and Patriots might all have openings at quarterback, as well as the Broncos, Raiders, Jaguars, Jets and maybe even the Lions. The first three teams all feature strong coaching staffs with better skill position talent than the Bears while the Patriots offer the chance to play under Bill Belichick. Any one of those is a better situation than the one he currently finds himself in.
The Bears have already slighted Trubisky multiple times and Nagy has proven incapable of putting him in a position to succeed consistently. Trubisky has done enough over the last few games to earn another shot at starting in the NFL next season, but one more failure could lead to a permanent backup role for the former No. 2 overall pick. This is Trubisky's last chance and, if he's smart, he'll take his chances elsewhere.